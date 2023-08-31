WAPDA Sports Board organizes you ours ceremony Arshad Nadeem

WAPDA Sports Board arranged a ceremony at WAPDA House here on Thursday in honour of its athlete Arshad Nadeem for his historic performance in the World Athletics Championship 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :WAPDA Sports board arranged a ceremony at WAPDA House here on Thursday in honour of its athlete Arshad Nadeem for his historic performance in the World Athletics Championship 2023.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), who is also Patron-in-Chief of WAPDA Sports Board, presented cash reward amounting to Rs. 1.7 million to Arshad Nadeem. General Manager (Admin) and General Manager (Sports) were also present on the occasion.

Congratulating Arshad Nadeem on winning silver medal for Pakistan in the World Athletics Championship, the Chairman WAPDA said that the whole nation is proud of him for his brilliant performance in the event.

He expressed the hope that Arshad Nadeem would also excel in the upcoming international and global events, the Paris Olympics 2024 in particular. The Chairman assured Arshad Nadeem that WAPDA Sports Board would fully support him for providing training and allied facilities for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Nadeem thanked WAPDA Sports Board for patronizing him and other players, who have been bringing laurels to Pakistan in international sports.

The Chairman also gave away cash prize worth Rs. 5 Lacs to Muhammad Yasir, WAPDA Sports Board athlete, for winning bronze medal for the country in Javelin Throw in 25th Asian Athletics Championship held at Bangkok last month.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has been playing a phenomenal role for promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than six decades. WAPDA is the largest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as more than 2200 players and sports officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board across the country, WAPDA has 65 teams � 36 men and 29 women � of different games. At present, WAPDA is winner in 34 disciplines (Men-17, Women-17), and runners-up in 22 games (Men-13, Women-9) in National Championships.