WAPDA Taste First Final Defeat In Tennis In 42 Years After Falling To PAF
Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2024 | 09:36 PM
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) etched their name in the annals of tennis history as they secured a resounding 2-0 victory against Pakistan WAPDA in the 1st Inter-Department Tennis Trophy at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Pakistan Air Force (PAF) etched their name in the annals of tennis history as they secured a resounding 2-0 victory against Pakistan WAPDA in the 1st Inter-Department Tennis Trophy at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Tuesday.
The PAF team showcased remarkable skills and determination to hand over formidable WAPDA their first defeat in the final of any national tennis tournament in 42 years.
PAF's Yousaf Khalil emerged victorious in the first singles match, overpowering Muhammad Abid of WAPDA with a masterful performance. Yousaf's strategic brilliance and unwavering resolve sealed the match with a score of 6-2, 6-4, igniting celebrations amongst PAF supporters.
The momentum continued for PAF as the 23-year-old Muhammad Shoaib stunned seasoned Aqeel Khan in a thrilling showdown that lasted for one hour and 36 minutes. Shoaib earned a hard-fought victory in the epic battle, clinching the title for his department with a score of 7-5, 6-4.
In the last round matches, SNGPL emerged victorious against Pakistan Navy.
Ahmed Babar of SNGPL displayed his prowess, clinching a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win over Faizan Khan of Pakistan Navy.
Saqib Hayat of SNGPL fought hard against Asad Zaman of Navy, but ultimately emerged triumphant after a grueling encounter.
The PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan attended the closing ceremony besides witnessing the matches.
Aisam commended the exceptional talent on display and expressed his vision to expand the tournament in future by also including players from all PTF units.
Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Patron of PTF, hailed the success of the inaugural event and congratulated all participating departments, especially PAF, for their historic victory.
The event concluded with the distribution of prizes and medals. A total of Rs.300,000 was distributed amongst the winners, runners-up, and third position-holders with the break-up Rs.150,000 Rs.100,000 and Rs.50,000 respectively.
Recent Stories
Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM
CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpur
SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initiative
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism
Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Festival Present Entertaining Urd ..
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years despite tall promises of PTI ..
Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranges walk on World Asthma Day
Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to be transformed through precision farmin ..
ISSI holds second round of dialogue with ASEAN Committee in Islamabad
ATC grants post-arrest bail to 10 accused in Jinnah House attack case
Project to lay new canal, rehabilitate existing canal to help solve water proble ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Bangladesh seal T20 series with nine-run win over Zimbabwe58 minutes ago
-
Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours3 hours ago
-
Flat-out: Hirscher boosts skiing in mountainless Netherlands2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan match ends in a draw2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe second T20 scores2 hours ago
-
Olympic flame to arrive in France ahead of Paris Olympics2 hours ago
-
Is time up for Ten Hag after Man Utd implosion?5 hours ago
-
Match officials named for FIFA Qualifier5 hours ago
-
The spartan retreat where Kenya's star athletes train6 hours ago
-
Aamir Atlas achieves World Squash Level 2 Coaching Certification8 hours ago
-
Pak squad named for Asian Volleyball League2 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement10 hours ago