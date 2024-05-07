Open Menu

WAPDA Taste First Final Defeat In Tennis In 42 Years After Falling To PAF

Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2024 | 09:36 PM

WAPDA taste first final defeat in tennis in 42 years after falling to PAF

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) etched their name in the annals of tennis history as they secured a resounding 2-0 victory against Pakistan WAPDA in the 1st Inter-Department Tennis Trophy at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Pakistan Air Force (PAF) etched their name in the annals of tennis history as they secured a resounding 2-0 victory against Pakistan WAPDA in the 1st Inter-Department Tennis Trophy at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

The PAF team showcased remarkable skills and determination to hand over formidable WAPDA their first defeat in the final of any national tennis tournament in 42 years.

PAF's Yousaf Khalil emerged victorious in the first singles match, overpowering Muhammad Abid of WAPDA with a masterful performance. Yousaf's strategic brilliance and unwavering resolve sealed the match with a score of 6-2, 6-4, igniting celebrations amongst PAF supporters.

The momentum continued for PAF as the 23-year-old Muhammad Shoaib stunned seasoned Aqeel Khan in a thrilling showdown that lasted for one hour and 36 minutes. Shoaib earned a hard-fought victory in the epic battle, clinching the title for his department with a score of 7-5, 6-4.

In the last round matches, SNGPL emerged victorious against Pakistan Navy.

Ahmed Babar of SNGPL displayed his prowess, clinching a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win over Faizan Khan of Pakistan Navy.

Saqib Hayat of SNGPL fought hard against Asad Zaman of Navy, but ultimately emerged triumphant after a grueling encounter.

The PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan attended the closing ceremony besides witnessing the matches.

Aisam commended the exceptional talent on display and expressed his vision to expand the tournament in future by also including players from all PTF units.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Patron of PTF, hailed the success of the inaugural event and congratulated all participating departments, especially PAF, for their historic victory.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes and medals. A total of Rs.300,000 was distributed amongst the winners, runners-up, and third position-holders with the break-up Rs.150,000 Rs.100,000 and Rs.50,000 respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Pakistan Navy WAPDA Event All From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Govt. to take decisions in national interests to m ..

Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM

2 minutes ago
 CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpu ..

CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initia ..

SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initiative

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

7 minutes ago
 Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Fes ..

Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Festival Present Entertaining Urd ..

47 minutes ago
 UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover lo ..

UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses

7 minutes ago
KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years ..

KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years despite tall promises of PTI ..

59 minutes ago
 Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranges walk on ..

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranges walk on World Asthma Day

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to be transf ..

Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to be transformed through precision farmin ..

10 minutes ago
 ISSI holds second round of dialogue with ASEAN Com ..

ISSI holds second round of dialogue with ASEAN Committee in Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 ATC grants post-arrest bail to 10 accused in Jinna ..

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 10 accused in Jinnah House attack case

10 minutes ago
 Project to lay new canal, rehabilitate existing ca ..

Project to lay new canal, rehabilitate existing canal to help solve water proble ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports