Wapda To Face Pak Army In National Women Basketball Championship Final

Muhammad Rameez Published October 06, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Defending champions Pakistan Wapda will lock horns with Pakistan Army in the final of National Women Basketball Championship on Friday here at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex

The formidable Wapda, who are still unbeatable in the event thrashed hosts Islamabad Blues in the first semifinal by 63-21points.

Wapda ace player Sidra Hakim again led the winning side by scoring 14 points. Mehvish Nawaz with 10 points and Kainat Zafar with 8 points were other main contributors for Wapda.

In the second semifinal, Pakistan Army outclassed Karachi by 66-15.

Karachi played well in the championship but failed to make an upset in the semifinal round as Army won the match by a difference of 51 points. Kashifa was the top player for Army as she scored 15 points, while Ayesha Khan scored12 points.

