Wapda to play against Railways in Tug of War

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Wapda and Railways make it to the finals of the National Games Tug of War event being played here at Qayyum sports Complex on Thursday.

The semi-finals of the Tug of War Wapda defeated Pakistan Army 2-0 in the first semi-final.

However, the Army entered the protest after a match against poor refereeing, which could not be decided. The technical officials of the match were Azmat Pasha and Mohammad Nadeem. The other semi-final Railways made it to the final by beating Punjab 2-0. In the second and third position, Sindh defeated Balochistan by 2-0 and Pakistan Army defeated Punjab 2-0 in the third position by taking the bronze medal. The final will be played between Wapda and Railway before the closing ceremony.