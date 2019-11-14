UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wapda To Play Against Railways In Tug Of War

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:19 PM

Wapda to play against Railways in Tug of War

Wapda and Railways make it to the finals of the National Games Tug of War event being played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Wapda and Railways make it to the finals of the National Games Tug of War event being played here at Qayyum sports Complex on Thursday.

The semi-finals of the Tug of War Wapda defeated Pakistan Army 2-0 in the first semi-final.

However, the Army entered the protest after a match against poor refereeing, which could not be decided. The technical officials of the match were Azmat Pasha and Mohammad Nadeem. The other semi-final Railways made it to the final by beating Punjab 2-0. In the second and third position, Sindh defeated Balochistan by 2-0 and Pakistan Army defeated Punjab 2-0 in the third position by taking the bronze medal. The final will be played between Wapda and Railway before the closing ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Protest Army Sports Poor Punjab Mohammad Nadeem Bronze Event

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi witness exchange of sig ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Citizen Portal issues list of top 10 offi ..

6 minutes ago

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi hold official meeting

36 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Inflation in 2019 to ..

17 minutes ago

Men Volleyball event enter into semi-final stages

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.