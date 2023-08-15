WAPDA White wins Jashan-e-Azadi Kabaddi match

WAPDA White has won the Jashan-e-Azadi Kabaddi match played at Bhaiwala here to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :WAPDA White has won the Jashan-e-Azadi Kabaddi match played at Bhaiwala here to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

District sports Department organized the match in which WAPDA White team defeated Green Punjab team with 47-36 points.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar witnessed the match as chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among the position holders.

A cash prize of Rs.100,000 and trophy were awarded to the winner team whereas runner up was awarded cash prize of Rs.75,000 along with trophy.

District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef, President Divisional Kabaddi Association Rana Ali Abbas Advocate, President District Kabaddi Association Chaudhry Faqeer Hussain Dogar and others were also present on the occasion.