WAPDA Wins 10th National Archery Championship Title

March 20, 2023

WAPDA won the 10th DHA National Archery Championship title with three gold, two bronze and one silver medals, here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :WAPDA won the 10th DHA National Archery Championship title with three gold, two bronze and one silver medals, here on Monday.

Pakistan Army finished as the runners-up with two gold, three silver and one bronze medals in the national premier archery event.

WAPDA women's team comprising Kiran Muhammad, Nighet Naheed and Sadia Mai won gold medal in Women's team event, while WAPDA's archer Mubashar Nazar grabbed gold medal in Men's and WAPDA's archer Sadia Mai in Women's event held under the aegis of Pakistan Archery Federation. Besides WAPDA and Pakistan Army, the teams hailing from DHA Lahore, HEC, Police, Railways, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan participated in the Championship.

