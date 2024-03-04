- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting, Bench Press Championship
WAPDA Wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting, Bench Press Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM
Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) yet again proved its supremacy in 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting and Bench Press Championship as it succeeded in winning 10 Gold and 3 Silver medals with 105 points followed by Sindh with 48 points and Police with 40 points
MIRPUR AJK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) yet again proved its supremacy in 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting and Bench Press Championship as it succeeded in winning 10 Gold and 3 Silver medals with 105 points followed by Sindh with 48 points and Police with 40 points.
WAPDA’s Nooh Dastagir set two new national records in 120+ KG categories by lifting 330 KG weight and 208 KG bench press category by bench pressing of 209 KG, media wing of WAPDA said in a press release issued here on Monday.
The Championship was held at Punjab University Gymnasium Hall, Lahore under the aegis of Pakistan Power Lifting Federation. The competitions were held in eight different categories.
WAPDA’s Fahad Butt, Asim Shehzad, Tanvir Haider, Rizwanullah Lodhi, and Nooh Dastagir Butt won Gold medals in 59 KG, 66 KG, 102 KG, 120 KG, and 120+ KG categories respectively.
Apart from this, three silver medals went in WAPDA’s medal tally as its players Arif Ali Bhatti shined in 74 KG, Ashfaq Ahmed in 83 KG and Rana Qasir in 94 KG categories.
In Masters Category WAPDA grabbed all four gold medals, while WAPDA also won one gold medal in the junior category.
As many as 11 teams participated in the Championship including WAPDA, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Special Olympics Pakistan and the University of Punjab, the host.
Imdadullah Memon, General Manager of sports and President of WAPDA Sports board was the Chief Guest of the prize distribution ceremony who gave away prizes and medals to the winning players.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: Asif
Murder convict sentenced to death
Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 2024-28 starts
DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encroachments
Gaza war could ignite broader Mideast crisis: UN rights chief warns
Iran announces 41% turnout in parliamentary elections
Dr. Maleeha Lodhi’s book unveiled at ISSI
Govt committed to ensure TB-free Pakistan
Diplomacy the 'only way' to end Israel-Hezbollah clashes: US envoy
Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal yea ..
ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings
PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”
More Stories From Sports
-
Nooh Dastgir sets two national records as WAPDA wins powerlifting championship2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka first T20I scores3 hours ago
-
PCB to observe breast, childhood cancer awareness days in HBL PSL 91 hour ago
-
PAF,WAPDA teams reached National U20 Engro Volleyball Championship finals1 hour ago
-
Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan to fly UAE4 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win5 hours ago
-
Women's Day weightlifting competition held4 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad5 hours ago
-
Charlton shines, Duplantis reigns supreme at world indoors58 minutes ago
-
Eckroat leads, van Rooyen in hunt at rain-delayed Cognizant Classic13 hours ago
-
NBA Celtics overwhelm Warriors while Clippers edge T-Wolves13 hours ago
-
Doom scuppers Lyles as Belgium beat US to world indoor 4x400m relay gold58 minutes ago