WAPDA Wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting, Bench Press Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) yet again proved its supremacy in 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting and Bench Press Championship as it succeeded in winning 10 Gold and 3 Silver medals with 105 points followed by Sindh with 48 points and Police with 40 points

WAPDA’s Nooh Dastagir set two new national records in 120+ KG categories by lifting 330 KG weight and 208 KG bench press category by bench pressing of 209 KG, media wing of WAPDA said in a press release issued here on Monday.

The Championship was held at Punjab University Gymnasium Hall, Lahore under the aegis of Pakistan Power Lifting Federation. The competitions were held in eight different categories.

WAPDA’s Fahad Butt, Asim Shehzad, Tanvir Haider, Rizwanullah Lodhi, and Nooh Dastagir Butt won Gold medals in 59 KG, 66 KG, 102 KG, 120 KG, and 120+ KG categories respectively.

Apart from this, three silver medals went in WAPDA’s medal tally as its players Arif Ali Bhatti shined in 74 KG, Ashfaq Ahmed in 83 KG and Rana Qasir in 94 KG categories.

In Masters Category WAPDA grabbed all four gold medals, while WAPDA also won one gold medal in the junior category.

As many as 11 teams participated in the Championship including WAPDA, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Special Olympics Pakistan and the University of Punjab, the host.

Imdadullah Memon, General Manager of sports and President of WAPDA Sports board was the Chief Guest of the prize distribution ceremony who gave away prizes and medals to the winning players.

