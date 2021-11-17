Wapda wins Balochistan Chief Minister Judo Cup

Bagging a total of 10 gold medals, Wapda dominated and won the title of the Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Balochistan Chief Minister Judo Cup concluded at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Bagging a total of 10 gold medals, Wapda dominated and won the title of the Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Balochistan Chief Minister Judo Cup concluded at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta.

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) in collaboration with the sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan, and Balochistan Judo Association organized the Judo Cup. Wapda team clinched 3 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals in men's category along with 7 gold medals in women's events. Higher education Commission (HEC) finished as runner-ups with 1 gold, 3 Silver, and 3 bronze medals in the men's section with three gold, 1 silver, and one bronze medal in the women's category, said a press release issued here.

This championship featured a total of about 14 teams belonging to several different provinces, departments, and cities of the country which included: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan A & B, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Wapda, Railways, Police, Pakistan Navy and HEC and a special invitation to Merged District (MD).

The competitions of men were held in ten different weight categories of -50 KG, -55 KG, -60 KG, -66 KG, -73 KG, -81 KG, -90 KG, -100 KG, +100 KG and Open weight, while women categories comprised, 8 weights -40 KG, -44 KG, -48 KG, -52 KG, -57 KG, -63 KG, -70 KG and open weight.

For the First time in the history of Pakistan, Mix Team competitions were included. In Mix team, -66 KG,-90 KG, +90 KG for men, while -52 KG,-70 KG, and +70 KG in the Women's Team Event.

In mix Team Competition Pak-Wapda team got 1st position, Navy got 2nd while KP and HEC obtain 3rd position in this first time Mix team event.

Director General Balochistan Sports board, Durro Baloch was Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of the event while Director PSB Centre, Quetta, along with the Executive Members of Pakistan Judo Federation was also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Baloch appreciated the struggle of Balochistan Judo Association, especially Dr. Bashir Ahmed President and Noor Ahmed Secretary General of Balochistan Judo Association for the promotion of Judo in the province and the country.