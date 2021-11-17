UrduPoint.com

Wapda Wins Balochistan Chief Minister Judo Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 51 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:21 PM

Wapda wins Balochistan Chief Minister Judo Cup

Bagging a total of 10 gold medals, Wapda dominated and won the title of the Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Balochistan Chief Minister Judo Cup concluded at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Bagging a total of 10 gold medals, Wapda dominated and won the title of the Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Balochistan Chief Minister Judo Cup concluded at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta.

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) in collaboration with the sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan, and Balochistan Judo Association organized the Judo Cup. Wapda team clinched 3 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals in men's category along with 7 gold medals in women's events. Higher education Commission (HEC) finished as runner-ups with 1 gold, 3 Silver, and 3 bronze medals in the men's section with three gold, 1 silver, and one bronze medal in the women's category, said a press release issued here.

This championship featured a total of about 14 teams belonging to several different provinces, departments, and cities of the country which included: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan A & B, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Wapda, Railways, Police, Pakistan Navy and HEC and a special invitation to Merged District (MD).

The competitions of men were held in ten different weight categories of -50 KG, -55 KG, -60 KG, -66 KG, -73 KG, -81 KG, -90 KG, -100 KG, +100 KG and Open weight, while women categories comprised, 8 weights -40 KG, -44 KG, -48 KG, -52 KG, -57 KG, -63 KG, -70 KG and open weight.

For the First time in the history of Pakistan, Mix Team competitions were included. In Mix team, -66 KG,-90 KG, +90 KG for men, while -52 KG,-70 KG, and +70 KG in the Women's Team Event.

In mix Team Competition Pak-Wapda team got 1st position, Navy got 2nd while KP and HEC obtain 3rd position in this first time Mix team event.

Director General Balochistan Sports board, Durro Baloch was Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of the event while Director PSB Centre, Quetta, along with the Executive Members of Pakistan Judo Federation was also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Baloch appreciated the struggle of Balochistan Judo Association, especially Dr. Bashir Ahmed President and Noor Ahmed Secretary General of Balochistan Judo Association for the promotion of Judo in the province and the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Navy Police Sports Punjab Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC Gold Silver Bronze Event Government Weight

Recent Stories

Former executive director of Arts Council of Pakis ..

Former executive director of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and senior journal ..

7 minutes ago
 EDGE enters aviation maintenance collaboration wit ..

EDGE enters aviation maintenance collaboration with Leidos

7 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Suic ..

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Suicide Attacks in Uganda

25 minutes ago
 H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha Assumes Office as O ..

H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha Assumes Office as OIC Secretary-General

26 minutes ago
 MoHR to introduce reforms in criminal justice syst ..

MoHR to introduce reforms in criminal justice system

49 seconds ago
 Parliament gives nod to Hyderabad Institute for Te ..

Parliament gives nod to Hyderabad Institute for Technical, Management Sciences B ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.