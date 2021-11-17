UrduPoint.com

Wapda Wins CM Balochistan Judo Title

Muhammad Rameez 21 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:59 PM

Wapda wins CM Balochistan judo title

The Wapda team displayed all-round skills to bag 10 gold medals and won the title of Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Balochistan Chief Minister Judo Cup-Quetta, which concluded successfully on Wednesday at Quetta's Ayub Stadium

The Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), in collaboration with the sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan, and Balochistan Judo Association, organised the event, said a spokesman for the PJF here.

The Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), in collaboration with the sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan, and Balochistan Judo Association, organised the event, said a spokesman for the PJF here.

The strong and skilled Wapda team clinched 3 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals in men's category along with 7 gold medals in women's contests. HEC finished at the runner-up spot with 1 gold, 3 Silver, and 3 bronze medals in the men's section with three gold, 1 silver, and one bronze medal in the women's category.

A total number of 14 teams belonging to several different provinces, departments, and cities including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan A & B, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), WAPDA, Railways, Police, Navy and Higher education Commission (HEC) and a special invitation to merged District (MD) participated in the completion.

The men competitions were held in ten different weight categories of -50 KG, -55 KG, -60 KG, -66 KG, -73 KG, -81 KG, -90 KG, -100 KG, +100 KG and Open weight, while for the women category, the competitions were contested in 8 different weight categories which includes: -40 KG, -44 KG, -48 KG, -52 KG, -57 KG, -63 KG, -70 KG and Open weight.

For the First time in the history of Pakistan, Mix Team competitions were included. In Mix team, -66 KG,-90 KG, +90 KG for men, while -52 KG,-70 KG, and +70 KG in the Women's Team Event.

In mix Team Competition Pak-Wapda team got 1st position, Navy got 2nd while KP and HEC obtain 3rd position in this first time Mix team event.

Director-General Balochistan Sports board, Durro Baloch was Chief Guest at the Closing ceremony of this mega event. The Director PSB Centre, Quetta, along with the Executive Members of Pakistan Judo Federation was also present at the occasion.

Before the Competition Pakistan Judo Federation conducted the 3 days National Referee Seminar and Examination from 9-11 Nov 2021.

It was a good opportunity for the participants to learn and exchange and clarify all aspects related to Judo competition and refereeing.

