Wapda wins hockey gold medal in 33rd National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Inthe 33rd National Games Wapda defeated Army by 4-3 after a thrilling contest and won a gold medal in the National Games hockey

President Pakistan Hockey Federation Sajjad Khokar and Secretary General Asif Bajwa distributed prizes among the players.

From Wapda, Shji Ahmed, Tasawar Iqbal, Rizwan and Azeem scored one goal each, Ali Haider and Noman scored from the Army. In the third position, Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four goals, Adnan two from Punjab, Arshad and Abu Bakar scored one goal each while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored the only goal through Qaiser Khan.