UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wapda Wins Hockey Gold Medal In 33rd National Games

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:52 PM

Wapda wins hockey gold medal in 33rd National Games

Inthe 33rd National Games Wapda defeated Army by 4-3 after a thrilling contest and won a gold medal in the National Games hockey event

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Inthe 33rd National Games Wapda defeated Army by 4-3 after a thrilling contest and won a gold medal in the National Games hockey event.

President Pakistan Hockey Federation Sajjad Khokar and Secretary General Asif Bajwa distributed prizes among the players.

From Wapda, Shji Ahmed, Tasawar Iqbal, Rizwan and Azeem scored one goal each, Ali Haider and Noman scored from the Army. In the third position, Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four goals, Adnan two from Punjab, Arshad and Abu Bakar scored one goal each while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored the only goal through Qaiser Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Ali Haider Gold Event From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's travel abroad: AGP says govt will ..

17 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif thanks LHC for deciding Nawaz Shari ..

40 minutes ago

Speaker stress need to create awareness about smog ..

4 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry president ..

4 minutes ago

Gold price decrease Rs50 per tola 16 Nov 2019

4 minutes ago

WAPDA wins National Games Male, Female Karate gold ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.