WAPDA wins National Women Basketball championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The final of the National Women's Basketball Championship was clinched by the defending champion WAPDA at the Siddique Memon sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal.

The defending champion WAPDA defeated Islamabad Division and won the championship.

The event was held under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association and under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

The chief guest of the championship was the Commissioner Karachi, according to a communiqué.

In the final, WAPDA won 27-63 against Islamabad. For WAPDA, Kainat 19, Hijab, 18, Sidra, 16, while for Islamabad, Sana Khan, 16, Asma Khan, 8, Momina scored 3 points.

In the third place match, Lahore Division defeated Karachi Green 46-27. Farozha 13, Faryal 8, Rida 6 from Lahore side while Noor Fatima 8, Safa Afzal 4, and Fatima Aamir scored 3 points from Karachi side.

Ishrat Amir, DPE of Mama Parsi school, performed the duties of host.

While addressing the final ceremony, Muhammad Iqbal Memon said, 'I wish all the teams of Pakistan from the bottom of my heart.' He also thanked Pakistan Basketball Federation for supporting the Commissioner Karachi Office and organizing a successful championship.

He announced that the All Pakistan Girls and Boys tournament will be held in October.

The Commissioner Karachi distributed Gold medal award, championship best player award trophy and 20,000 rupees cash prize to Asma Khan of Islamabad and 20,000 cash prize to the best scorers of the three teams of Karachi while gifts were distributed by Gatorade to all the teams.