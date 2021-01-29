UrduPoint.com
Wapda Women Players Dominate National Master Cup Table Tennis

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Aysha Sharjeel, Raheela Kashif, Pernia Khan and Mehmooda Haider of Pakistan Wapda took berth into the quarter-finals of the Women Singles category after recording most victories against their respective rivals in the league round of the Youth Empowerment All Pakistan National Masters Cup Tennis Championships being played here at Olympian Lala Rafique sports Arena on Friday.

In the group-A Sanam of WAPDA, Nousheen Waseem of Pakistan Army, and Saman Fawad of Army took second, third and fourth place. Aysha of Punjab, Hoor Fawad of Army and Kainat Malik of KP got second, third and fourth place in the group-B. Shabnam Bilal of Wapda, Wajiha of Islamabad, and Iqra Rehman of KP took second, third and fourth place in group-B while Sana Muzaffar of Pakistan Army, Saba Mushtaq of Army and Haleema of KP took second, third and fourth place in the group-C respectively.

Overall Pakistan Wapda and Army players maintained their lead in the competitions wherein top ranking 16 female and 32 male players were taking part. Former World Champion Jansher Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the ongoing matches between male and female players in different categories.

In the first and second round of the male categories WAPDA's Shah Khan, Faheem Raza, Muhammad Usman, KP's Manzoor Khan, WAPDA's Manzoor Qureshi, Army's Obaid Shah, Nazim Ashraf of Railways, Abdullah Naseem of Islamabad, Faizan Zahoor of Army, Sharjeel Khattab, Abdul Salaam of WAPDA, Owais Jamshed of Army, Abdul Rahim of WAPDA have recorded victories against their respective rivals in the straight sets.

In the other matches, Shujah Ali, Asim Munir, Muhammad Danish of Islamabad, Basit Ali of WAPDA Shahzeb Raza, KP's Shayan Farooq, Islamabad's Abdullah Nasir, KP's Haseeb Khan, Bilal Yaseen of WAPDA, Jaber of KP, Abid Iqbal of Punjab, Fahad Khawaja of WAPDA, Ummam Khawaja of KP, Abbas Ahmed of KP, M Yousuf of Punjab, Hafeez-ur-Rehman of WAPDA Usman Amjad and Saad Riaz of Sindh advanced by recording victories against their respective rivals.

Players from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Wapda, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part. The Master Cup will continue until February 1.

