PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :WAPDA's Abdul Basit clinched the trophy of the 45km from Ring Road Peshawar to Cherat Check Post for both professional and amateur cyclists held in connection with the Pakistan Defense Day Road Cycle Race on Wednesday.

On the occasion of the closing ceremony, DG sports Khalid Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President of Sports and Culture Wing Shahid Khan Shinwari distributed prizes among the athletes at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

He was accompanied by President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed, Assistant Director and International Swimmer Asad Khan Hoti, International Footballer Arshad Khan, Atiq Shinwari, Director of Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti and other important personalities were present.

The 45 kilometer race was held from Ring Road Peshawar to Cherat Check Post. The race included amateur and professional categories.

Sajid Ali Khan took the second position with one hour, 34 minutes and 14sec and Umar Farooq of Mardan took the third position with one hour, 34 minutes and 16 seconds.

In the amateur category, Ismail of Peshawar clocked one hour, 35 minutes and 22 seconds got first position, followed Nabiullah from Peshawar who took the second position with one hour, 35 minutes and 24 seconds, and Junaid took the third position with one hour, 35 minutes and 26 seconds.

Nisar Ahmed acted as technical officials while Tifoor Zareen, Bilal Ahmed, Mohsen Khan, Owais were also present with him in technical support.

DG Sports Khalid Khan distributed trophies, medals, certificates and cash prizes among the players.

He paid tribute to the organizer and President of the Provincial Cycling Association, Nisar Ahmed, and hoped that he would continue to work for the development of the sport in the same way and that he would receive full support from us.