UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAPDA's Akeel Khan Defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan In Men's Single Tennis

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:16 AM

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Men's single Tennis

Akeel Khan of Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) on Monday trounced Shoaib Khan of Pakistan Air Force in the men's single Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Day Tennis Championship 2021

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Akeel Khan of Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) on Monday trounced Shoaib Khan of Pakistan Air Force in the men's single Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Day Tennis Championship 2021.

Similarly, in the men's double Akeel and Shoaib emerged victorious after defeating Muzammil Murtaza and Mudassir.

Akeel clinched the tennis match from Shoaib scoring 6-3 and 6-2 in his 2 winning sets.

Likewise, in the men's double they scored 6-4 and 6-3 against their opponents.

The championship concluded with the prize distribution ceremony and the Pakistan Day cake cutting ceremony.

A musical show and fireworks are also scheduled in the night.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Water WAPDA Pakistan Day Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

1 hour ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

1 minute ago

Zartaj warns PDM to avoid politics of agitation

1 minute ago

Prime Minister vows to translate Pakistan into tru ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.