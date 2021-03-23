Akeel Khan of Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) on Monday trounced Shoaib Khan of Pakistan Air Force in the men's single Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Day Tennis Championship 2021

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Akeel Khan of Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) on Monday trounced Shoaib Khan of Pakistan Air Force in the men's single Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Day Tennis Championship 2021.

Similarly, in the men's double Akeel and Shoaib emerged victorious after defeating Muzammil Murtaza and Mudassir.

Akeel clinched the tennis match from Shoaib scoring 6-3 and 6-2 in his 2 winning sets.

Likewise, in the men's double they scored 6-4 and 6-3 against their opponents.

The championship concluded with the prize distribution ceremony and the Pakistan Day cake cutting ceremony.

A musical show and fireworks are also scheduled in the night.