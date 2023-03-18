Noor-ul-Ain of Pakistan Wapda clinched the trophy of the All Pakistan Bank of Khyber Women Squash Championship after defeating Rushna Mehboob of ZTBL in the final played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday

Bank Khyber HR Head Mohammad Asif was the chief guest along with squash legend Qamar Zaman, Vice President Ehsanullah, Chief Organizer and Chief Referee Manoor Zaman, Associate Secretary Sajjad Khalil, Muhabullah Khan. Finance Secretary Wazir Gul, Coach Adil Faqir and other personalities were present.

In the final, WAPDA's Noor Al Ain won the final against Roshana Mahboob of ZTBL in a thrilling 3-2 battle, the score was 11-8, 2-11, 11-5, 6-11 and 11-5. In the four-day Championship, the best 32 top-ranked players from all over the country participated in which Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, players from SNGPL, ZTBL, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were involved. Among the top rank players participating in the tournament are Noor Al Ain, Maryam Malik, Komal Khan, Noor Al Huda, Mehwish Ali, Roshana Mahboob, Kainat Amir, Umm Kulsoom, Amna Malik, Hira Aqeel, Sana Bahaduri, Zahra Abdullah, Manahl Aqeel, Hafsa Yusuf.

Maira Hussain, Naheed Faiz, Wajiha Altaf, Nimra Aqeel, Ayesha Shehbaz, Maleeha Shah, Bushra Shehbaz, Sara Noor, Nashia Shahid and Mashal Khan showed their best game.

Squash legend Qamar Zaman and President KP Squash Association Dawood Khan paid tribute to Bank of Khyber for sponsoring the Championship. They said that the bank has always played its role in the promotion and development of sports.

They congratulated the MD of Bank of Khyber and his team and appealed to other financial institutions to emulate them. Bank of Khyber HR Head Muhammad Asif congratulated the organizers for organizing the best competitions and expressed determination that Bank of Khyber will continue to play its full role in the development of sports.