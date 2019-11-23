Waqar for minimum 3-4 test match bilateral series

Pakistan Bowling Coach Waqar Younis said on Saturday that all bilateral test series should consist of at least three to four test matches as a two test match series deprives the visiting team of the opportunity to bounce back and acclimatize well

BRISBANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Bowling Coach Waqar Younis said on Saturday that all bilateral test series should consist of at least three to four test matches as a two test match series deprives the visiting team of the opportunity to bounce back and acclimatize well.

Talking to the media at the close of day-four here at the Gabba, he said that a two-test match series was unfair to the visiting team as they do not get enough time to acclimatize and bounce back after losing a test match, adding that a three to four test match series provided fair opportunities to both the team to compete.

To a question, the former fast bowling great said that fast bowler Imran Khan was picked for the Australian tour for his domestic performance, adding that Muhammad Abbas may be picked for the Adelaide test match which starts from November 29.

About the lack-luster performance from the bowlers during the Brisbane test, he said Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi were very young and raw and needed time to make their mark, adding that Shaheen Shah Afridi was most economical bowler so far during the Brisbane test.

About Naseem Shah, he said he was being used sparingly for bowling spells during the close of Australian first innings, adding he was very young and the team management wanted did not want to put more strain on him so that he could play longer for the country.

To another question, Waqar Younis said Australian conditions were very challenging for all visiting teams, adding Pakistan's was a young side and it would take time before the young players mature into big-performers and win matches for the country.

About picking inexperienced bowlers for a challenging Australian safari, Pakistan bowling coach said the selection committee was forced to select young talented players after Muhammad Amir and Wahab Riaz decided not to play test cricket.