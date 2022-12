Waqar, Nasir, Noor, Zainab qualified for finals of COMBAXX 1st CNS Squash Championship

The Semi-Finals of COMBAXX 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 were played here at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi.

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Semi-Finals of COMBAXX 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 were played here at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi.

The following are the result of the Semi Final matches: (Prefix numbers denotes seeding, Q "Qualifier") Result: Men's Semi-Final (8) Waqar Mehboob (KP) bt (6) Naveed Rehman (Sindh) 4-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 11-9 (56 mins) (2) Nasir Iqbal (Wapda) bt Q- Sadam Ul Haq (Army) 11-6, 11-9, 11-5 (34 mins) Result: Women's Semi-Final (Prefix numbers denote seeding, Q "Qualifier") (1) Zainab Khan (Army) Vs (4) Komal Khan (Wapda) 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 (17 mins) Q- Noor Ul Ain (SNGPL) bt Maryam Malik (Army) 6-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 (40 mins) Fixture (Saturday): Women's Final (Prefix numbers denote seeding, Q "Qualifier") (1) Zainab Khan (Army) Vs Q- Noor Ul Ain (SNGPL) at 1200 hours Fixture (Saturday): Men's Final (Prefix numbers denote seeding) (8) Waqar Mehboob (KP) Vs (2) Nasir Iqbal (Wapda) at 1400 hours