UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Waqar Sees Bilateral Cricket Between Pakistan And India Resuming In Next Few Years

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:43 PM

Waqar sees bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India resuming in next few years

Former pace legend and current bowling coach Pakistan team Waqar Younis feels that bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India will resume in next few years

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Former pace legend and current bowling coach Pakistan team Waqar Younis feels that bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India will resume in next few years.

"I do see Pakistan and India playing bilateral series. I am not sure where, though, but I hope it'll be either in Pakistan or in India. You don't want to see them playing in some other country. You want to see them playing in their own countries. But I definitely say that in the next few years, Pakistan and India will be playing each other," Waqar said in a chat show called Q20 organised by GloFans.

The former pacer said people of the two countries wanted to see their teams play against each other in bilateral cricket events. "If you go and ask people of both the countries on whether Pakistan and India should play each other, everyone, or at least around 95% of them, will agree that cricket between these two teams should be played.

"Be it the 'Imran-Kapil Series' or the 'Independence Series' or whatever name we give to it, I think that it would be the biggest hit of the world.

I think Pakistan and India should play, and should play on a regular basis to avoid depriving cricket lovers of their matches," he added.

The last time Pakistan and India faced each other in a bilateral cricket series was back in 2012-13. But since then, the two teams have been playing against each other only in International Cricket Council events.

Waqar also asked Shahid Khan Afridi and Gautam Gambhir to talk things out and bury the hatchet.

Since their playing days, both the players have had several run-ins and caught the news headlines several times over the past few years for taking digs at each other on various public platforms.

"The banter between Gambhir and Afridi has been going on for a while now. I think they both got to be smart, sensible, and calm down.

"It has been going on for way too long. My advice to them is to maybe catch up somewhere around the world and talk it out if you cannot really calm it down. On social media, if you carry on like that, people are going to love and enjoy it. I feel that they both should be smart about it," he insisted.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Social Media Independence Afridi Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited Love

Recent Stories

US dollar goes Rs.0.70 high against rupee

15 minutes ago

KIZAD opens largest rest, refuelling facility in r ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses 0.32 per cent increase in infla ..

28 minutes ago

SEDD completes over 37,000 transactions in three m ..

31 minutes ago

French Gov't Plans to Support Aviation Sector Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker inaugurates sports festival in Musa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.