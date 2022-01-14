International player Waqar Mehboob setup final showdown with Zeeshan Zeb in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Combaxx International Satellite Squash Tournament being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :International player Waqar Mehboob setup final showdown with Zeeshan Zeb in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Combaxx International Satellite Squash Tournament being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Friday.

Waqar Mehboob of Pakistan recorded victory against Saad Abdullah of Pakistan in the straight sets, taking just 28 minute, the score was 11-4, 11-4 and 11-4.

Waqar Mehboob, younger brother of Farhan Mehboob and elder brother of Waqas Mehboob, played well and did not give much time to Saad Abdullah to strike back and thus recorded a 3-0 victory.

Waqar Mehboob, also playing in the US, is in good form and would face a tough resistance against Zeeshan Zeb, a consistent winner, in the grand final. Zeeshan Zeb of Pakistan defeated Bilal Zakir of Pakistan in the 26 minute battle 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-7.

In the Women category Noor Ul Ain Ijaz and Rushna Mehboob took berth into the final after recording victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals played at the same venue. In the first semi-final Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (Pak) defeated Zaynab Khan (Pak) 3-2 in a thrilling battle, the score was 1-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, and 12-10.

The match lasted for 38 minutes when both Noor and Zaynab played well and struggled hard for a single point.

Noor failed to click in the first set won by Zaynab very easily, giving her just one point but Noor came back in the second set and tied the tally 1-1 after winning the set 11-7. Noor Ul Ain Ijaz won the third set 12-10 wherein both were tied at 7-7, 8-8 and 10-10. It was the fourth set when Zaynab again won the set to tie the tally 2-2. Noor did not look behind and marched into the victory after taking the fifth and decisive set by 12-10, the set was also tied at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9 and 10-all. Thus Noor moved to the final.

In the second semi-final former Pakistan's top ranking player and national champion Rushna Mehboob defeated Noor Ul Huda (Pak) 3-0 in just 18 minutes, the score was 11-5, 13-11, and 11-5. Apart from the second set wherein both Noor Ul Huda and Rushna Mehboob gave each other a tough fight, otherwise Rushna Mehboob raced up to the straight sets victory. The final of the tournament will be played on Saturday. Secretary sports Amir Sultan Tareen and Secretary education, who is also President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association, Daud Khan will grace the occasion as guests.