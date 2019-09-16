UrduPoint.com
Waqar To Work On Bowlers In NCA

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ):Besides coaching the national players, Pakistan cricket team's bowling coach Waqar Younis would also work in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to improve the bowlers' line and length.

A PCB official said Waqar would pick out talented bowlers for the national team in future. "Waqar would also pay regular visits in the domestic cricket season to hunt for the able bowlers," he told APP.

In March 2006, Waqar was appointed as the bowling coach for Pakistan team while he had been with the national team as head coach in February 2010 and 2014.

"The former pacer had left his commentary assignments just to work with Pakistani bowlers," he said.

The official said in a bid to provide Twenty-20 coaching experience to head coach Misbahul Haq, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed former skipper to coach Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year's edition.

"A series of Twenty20 events were coming up in future, therefore Misbah was allowed to coach in PSL to gain coaching experience." "The Twenty20 Asia Cup is next year in September, Twenty20 World Cup in October and then another Twenty20 World Cup in 2021," he said.

The official said the duo of Waqar and Misbah would do well, as both had worked together on many occasions. "Misbah was leading the national team when Waqar was the head coach from May 2014 to April 2016. Similarly Waqar was the head coach of Islamabad United when Misbah was the skipper," he said.

Misbah led Islamabad United to be the first PSL Champions and again was captain of the Islamabad United when the team won the third edition of the country's league.

To a question, the official said the board would also allow other coaches to coach in PSL, if they seek permission.

