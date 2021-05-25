UrduPoint.com
Waqar Was Unbelievable Fast-bowler: Fleming

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Waqar was unbelievable fast-bowler: Fleming

Former New Zealand Skipper Stephen Fleming believes legendary Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis was an "unbelievable fast bowler" who was "very difficult and daunting to face" when he bowled with Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Former New Zealand Skipper Stephen Fleming believes legendary Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis was an "unbelievable fast bowler" who was "very difficult and daunting to face" when he bowled with Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram.

"Waqar Younis, unbelievable fast bowler in combination with Wasim Akram. He made up one of those combos that were very difficult and daunting to face like (Curtly) Ambrose and (Courtney) Walsh," Fleming said in a video posted by the ICC on Twitter as quoted by battingwithbimal.

com.

Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Waqar, who was the bowling coach of Pakistan team, picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56. He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

As for Wasim, he featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62. He was also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

More Stories From Sports

