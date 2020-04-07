Waqar Younas asks PCB to make policy to stop exodus of top cricket from Test cricket

(@fidahassanain)

Waqar Younas who is national bowling coach says that he is trying his best to make that pool so that there will not be such trouble in future which they faced recently in a Test match against Australia when Amir and Wahab were absent.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) There should be a policy by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stop exodus of the top cricketers from Test cricket, national bowling coach Waqar Younas said here on Tuesday.

He said that nobody could force or stop anyone but there was a way to do it as the board should make a policy to stop exodus of the top cricketer. He said that they faced trouble when Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir were not there for Test Series in Australia last year.

“There was a set back,” said Waqr Younis, adding that their absence caused huge trouble for the team. He expressed these views while talking to the reporters through a video conference.

The bowling coach said that absence of the star players could cause massive set for the team.

“It’s massive setback for the team if a star player suddenly leaves or drops a format.” said Waqar Younas.

However, he said they faced trouble and setback during the match against Australia.

He made it clear that it did not mean that they would have won against Australia but the thing was that they could play better by taking benefit of the experience of Wahab and Amir.

He said that there was a great need of a big pool of fast bowlers to fulfill the demand of limited-overs cricket and was hopeful that he could help establish that pool.

There was need of four to five senior and well-experienced bowlers for Test cricket, he said and added that but for the shorter formats, they needed a bigger pool of bowlers who could share the massive workload.

“There could be a pool of eight to ten fast bowlers if we can harness Naseem, Haris, Musa and Dilbar with Amir, Wahab and Abbas,” he further said.

He went on to say that they would never be affected by anyone quitting suddenly if they had that pool and could rotate them.