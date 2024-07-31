Waqar Younis Appointed As Advisor To PCB Chairman
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2024 | 12:46 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) Former Pakistan cricket captain and fast bowler Waqar Younis has taken on the role of Advisor to the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket board Mohsin Naqvi.
The sources revealed that Younis would manage all cricket-related affairs while PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi could concentrate on administrative responsibilities.
This decision came after some senior cricketers voiced concerns about Naqvi holding multiple positions, including that of Interior Minister.
Besides it, the reports surfaced indicating that Naqvi is likely to succeed Jay Shah as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
The ACC presidency operated on a rotational basis.
Jay Shah, who is also the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), holds the position and received a one-year extension in January.
Naqvi is expected to serve as ACC President for the upcoming two-year term. Jay Shah will step down after completing his current term.
The forthcoming ACC presidency was discussed at the recent ACC meeting, with an official announcement anticipated at the next meeting scheduled for October-November.
