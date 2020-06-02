Waqar Younis asks Afridi and Gambir to end their heated debate on social media

(@fidahassanain)

The former bowling star has called for Pakistan and India to resume playing cricket, saying that it will be the biggest hit in the world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) Former bowling star Waqar Younis has urged both Shahid Afridi and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir to end their social media war here on Tuesday.

The former cricketer also called India and Pakistan to resume playing cricket.

Shahid Afridi and Gambhir engaged in an heated debate on social media over the issue of Occupied Kashmir.

Afridi has his own foundation while Gambhir is a lawmaker at Indian parliament.

Waqar Younis asked both sides to calm down and leave the debate on social media.

"The banter between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi has been going on for a while now. I think they both got to be smart, sensible, and calm down," said Waqar.

Waqar, 48, said a cricket series would boost relations between the arch-rival neighbours.

“I think Pakistan and India should play, and should play on a regular basis for cricket lovers,” said Waqar Younis, adding that it would be the one of the biggest hit of the world.

Addressing both Gambhir and Shahid Afridi, Waqar Younis said: “it has been going on for way too long. My advice to them is to maybe catch up somewhere around the world and talk it out if you cannot really calm it down,”.

India and Pakistan did not play a series since 2012-2013 and both hit a new peak in tensions over Occupied Kashmir.