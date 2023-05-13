Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning 'fight'

(@Abdulla99267510)

The cricketer prays for the protection and safety of Imran Khan and tells him that still there is a long way to win the war.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2023) Former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis has congratulated his ex-teammate Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on his release from custody.

However, Waqar Younis had warned the PTI chief of a long war ahead.

He wrote, "won the fight but has a long way to go to win the war,”. He also wrote, “More power to you Imran Khan, let's protect our leader and freedom,”.

Younis was one of the few cricketers who supported Khan during his arrest. Imran khan was granted temporary relief by the IHC in the form of a two-week bail in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Khan had been arrested by the Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court earlier in the week, leading to widespread protests across the country, in which several people lost their lives.

The court also barred the authorities from arresting Khan in any new case filed against him until May 17. Khan had sought transitory bail in four cases against him in Lahore, and the court granted him bail till May 22 in the Zille Shah murder case, while another bench barred authorities from arresting him till the morning of May 15 while hearing a bail petition against three terrorism cases.

Khan was arrested in a corruption case involving a property tycoon, and his immediate appeal for release was rejected by the high court, which had deemed his arrest to be legal. However, the apex court ordered his release on May 11, citing his detention as a violation of rules by law enforcement agencies.

Khan has been highly critical of the coalition government since his ouster from office last year.