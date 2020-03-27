UrduPoint.com
Waqar Younis Hails Paramedic Staff's Efforts Against Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

Waqar Younis hails paramedic staff's efforts against coronavirus

Pakistan Cricket Team's former captain Waqar Younis Friday hailed the admirable efforts of paramedic staff who were rendering their services round the clock for combating coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan cricket Team's former captain Waqar Younis Friday hailed the admirable efforts of paramedic staff who were rendering their services round the clock for combating coronavirus pandemic.

The national bowling team coach took to Twitter and requested people to support doctors and nurses during the ongoing war against coronavirus, a private news channel reported.

"It is great to see that everyone is coming out and supporting each other during this difficult time," he said.

" But more than that it is important to appreciate doctors, nurses, medical officers who are at the front during this war," he added.

"These times are just like war and these paramedic staffs are just like sepoys fighting on the front line, they don't know what to do and they go further and beyond in their services," he maintained.

It must be noted that the former pace bowler is currently in isolation in Sydney, Australia.

