Waqar Younis lauds PM Imran’s public address in US

Taking to Twitter, Waqar Younis said no one in Pakistan’s history has achieved what Imran Khan has.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Former cricketer Waqar Younis has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public address in Washington during his official visit to the United States.

“You are a Legend Skipper !!! What a gathering.. No one in the history of Pakistan has achieved what you have.. Keep going Skip, we are right behind you @ImranKhanPTI” he wrote.

Capital One Arena was filled by the US-Pakistani expatriates, who were yearning to listen to, see and know the concept of Naya Pakistan and the future vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who arrived here on his maiden visit after assuming the office.

The people from across various US states, even from other countries, travelled to Washington DC to set a record of a Pakistani Prime Minister's address to the biggest ever gathering of Pakistani expatriates.

They chanted slogans 'Long Live Imran Khan' 'Long Live Pakistan' 'Imran tere jan nisar, bay shumar bay shumar' 'kon bachaye ga Pakistan, and Imran Khan Imran Khan', and danced to the tunes of national and PTI songs in urdu and Punjabi.

Most of them wore the Pakistan-themed shirts or painted with Imran Khan and PTI flag.

The caravans also included the drum beaters to further enthrall the already charged fans of Imran Khan who started to gather at the venue since morning, though it was a hot day in the city.

Social media pages were flooded with the announcements of the event, images and videos of the crowd and those travelling to attend the event. The youngsters held phones to go live on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube or other social media tools.

The American Pakistanis spent their weekend around the prime minister, who had earlier given him a rousing welcome at the Dulles Airport where he arrived by the commercial Qatar Airways flight and at Pakistan embassy where he would be staying during the visit to save the public money.

A rally of over 100 cars followed the prime minister from the airport to Washington DC to express their appreciation for his commitment to Pakistan's progress.

Around one million Pakistani-Americans reside in the United States, which has also been a major source of remittances for Pakistan. During fiscal year 2019, remittances from the US stood at $ 3.13 billion indicating significant growth over $ 2.7 billion last year.