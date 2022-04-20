UrduPoint.com

Waqar Younis Performs Umrah With Family

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

The former cricketer has also visited Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) in Madina Munawara.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2022) Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has performed Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage) with his family in the holy month of Ramadan.

Waqar along with his family also visited Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) in Madina Munawara.

Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer who is also a commentator shared the pictures of his Umrah along with family.

He tweeted, "Alhamdulillah...ALLAH invited us to his house for Umrah,".

Earlier, Shadab Khan shared his picture while performing Umrah and informed his fans and friends that he was praying for the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Shadab Khan Family Ramadan

