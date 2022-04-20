Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former cricketer has also visited Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) in Madina Munawara.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2022) Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has performed Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage) with his family in the holy month of Ramadan.

Waqar along with his family also visited Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) in Madina Munawara.

Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer who is also a commentator shared the pictures of his Umrah along with family.

He tweeted, "Alhamdulillah...ALLAH invited us to his house for Umrah,".

Earlier, Shadab Khan shared his picture while performing Umrah and informed his fans and friends that he was praying for the country.