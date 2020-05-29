Waqar Younis quits social media after his Twitter account was hacked

(@fidahassanain)

The bowling coach says he has decided to quit social media after incident of hacking, saying that he will not be seen again on social media.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) Bowling coach Waqar Younis decided to quit social media after his Twitter account was hacked here on Friday.

Waqar Younis said that it might be his last post on social media and shared a video message for his fans and followers, saying that he might never be seen again on social media.

“It is only now that my account has been hacked,” said Waqar Younis, pointed that he was going to quit this social media.

“I’m feeling regret today and sorrow that when I woke up this morning, someone hacked my Twitter account and liked inappropriate videos from my account,” said Waqar Younis, pointing out that he used to think that social media was a way of interacting with people but unfortunately this man ruined everything for him.

He said: “ The hacker, by the way, has not one this for the first time. I have had an account hack three or four times. . I do not think this man is going to stop, so I have decided to quit social media after today. You will not see me on social media after today. I am sorry if this hurts anyone,”.