Waqar Younis reviews second Test in virtual media conference

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020) England and Pakistan secured 13 points each in the ICC World Test Championship as their second Test at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, ended in a draw on Monday.

A delayed start due to rain meant only 38.

1 overs were bowled on the fifth and last day, which was brightened up by Mohammad Abbas’ impeccable bowling which earned him figures of two for 28 in 14 overs. England declared their first innings on 110 for four, thanks to Zak Crawley’s 53, after which stumps were drawn. Yasir Shah was the other wicket-taker on the day, he dismissed Ollie Pope.

For his defiant 72, which lifted Pakistan to 236 and took the tourists out of a tricky situation, Mohammad Rizwan was named man-of-the-match.