Waqar Younis to miss first Pakistan, Sri Lanka ODI

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will not be available for the Pakistan's first one-day international against Sri Lanka in Karachi on September 27 as he was traveling to Sydney to attend his daughter's graduation ceremon

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will not be available for the Pakistan's first one-day international against Sri Lanka in Karachi on September 27 as he was traveling to Sydney to attend his daughter's graduation ceremony.

Younis will return in time for the second ODI on September 29 and join the team in Karachi, a private news channel reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Waqar Yonuis had conveyed about this commitment prior to his appointment as the bowling coach.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODI matches at Karachi's National Stadium on September 27, 29 and October 2. Three T20Is will take place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on October 5, 7 and 9.