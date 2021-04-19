UrduPoint.com
Waqar Younis To Miss Zimbabwe Tour For Wife’s Surgery In Australia

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:18 PM

Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour for wife’s surgery in Australia

The surgery is scheduled to take place after Ramzan but the former Pakistan captain is leaving early as he has to go through a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) Waqar Younis, Pakistan bowling coach, will fly to Australia in order to be with his wife who is set for a surgery there, announced Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Monday.

He is currently in Zimbabwe with Pakistani team which is set three T20Is and two Tests against the hosts starting from April 21.

According to the PCB press release, Waqar will be leaving for Australia later in the day. The development is being considered as serious blow to Pakistani team in Zimbabwe for upcoming T20I and Test series.

