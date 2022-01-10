UrduPoint.com

Waqar Younis To Undergo Minor Eye Surgery

Published January 10, 2022

Waqar Younis to undergo minor eye surgery

The former fast bowler who was accompanied by Asfand has asked his fans and followers on Twitter to pray for his good health.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2022) Former captain and ex-coach of national cricket team Waqar Younis will undergo a minor eye surgery on Monday (today).

Taking to Twitter, the former fast bowler updated his fans and followers about his health and asked them to pray for his surgery.

He wrote, “Going for a small surgery please pray for me. Thank you for the company Asfand,”.

The fans, followers and the cricketers wished prayed for his good health and speedy recovery.

