ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Waqas and Ayyan lifted men's double title of 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

Ayaz Ijaz and Faheem obtained 2nd position in the double’s event.

Zeeshan and Ali Noman scored 3rd position with 686 points. Similarily, Danyal Shah and Ali Suria bagged 4th position with 669 points.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman and Secretary General, Muhammad Hussain Chattha were also present on the occasion.

Around 200 men and women players have featured in the Championship in competitions including men's singles, men's doubles, ladies singles, team event, Amateur, Deaf men' singles and media event.