Open Menu

Waqas, Ayyan Bag National Tenpin Bowling C’ship Men's Double Title

Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Waqas, Ayyan bag National Tenpin Bowling C’ship men's double title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Waqas and Ayyan lifted men's double title of 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

Ayaz Ijaz and Faheem obtained 2nd position in the double’s event.

Waqas and Ayyan lifted men's double title of 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship with 802 points while Ayaz Ijaz and Faheem obtained 2nd position with 765 points.

Zeeshan and Ali Noman scored 3rd position with 686 points. Similarily, Danyal Shah and Ali Suria bagged 4th position with 669 points.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman and Secretary General, Muhammad Hussain Chattha were also present on the occasion.

Around 200 men and women players have featured in the Championship in competitions including men's singles, men's doubles, ladies singles, team event, Amateur, Deaf men' singles and media event.

Recent Stories

Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

5 minutes ago
 ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of ..

ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025

20 minutes ago
 EU appoints new Special Representative for Central ..

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia

1 hour ago
 ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

1 hour ago
 Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

1 hour ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child ind ..

Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wel ..

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

3 hours ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

4 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports