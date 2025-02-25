Waqas, Ayyan Bag National Tenpin Bowling C’ship Men's Double Title
Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Waqas and Ayyan lifted men's double title of 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.
Ayaz Ijaz and Faheem obtained 2nd position in the double’s event.
Waqas and Ayyan lifted men's double title of 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship with 802 points while Ayaz Ijaz and Faheem obtained 2nd position with 765 points.
Zeeshan and Ali Noman scored 3rd position with 686 points. Similarily, Danyal Shah and Ali Suria bagged 4th position with 669 points.
President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman and Secretary General, Muhammad Hussain Chattha were also present on the occasion.
Around 200 men and women players have featured in the Championship in competitions including men's singles, men's doubles, ladies singles, team event, Amateur, Deaf men' singles and media event.
Recent Stories
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wel ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Waqas, Ayyan bag National Tenpin Bowling C’ship men's double title5 minutes ago
-
Shooting Gala's closing ceremony held3 hours ago
-
Injured Martin to miss MotoGP season opener4 hours ago
-
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener5 hours ago
-
Ravindra’s century steers Kiwis to victory against Bangladesh15 hours ago
-
Marseille president Longoria says 'no corruption' in Ligue 1 after outburst15 hours ago
-
Orangi Star, Sun CC secure victories in Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament15 hours ago
-
Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 202519 hours ago
-
Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh-New Zealand match19 hours ago
-
Gymnastics, karate competitions held18 hours ago
-
Ceremony held to honour taekwondo player18 hours ago
-
Australia supports Blind Women’s Cricket in Pakistan21 hours ago