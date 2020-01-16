UrduPoint.com
Waqas Stuns Abbas Top Seed Abbas In National Senior Squash

Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:22 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Waqas Mehboob stunned top seeded Abbas Shoukat in the marathon four sets battle and moved into the semi-finals of the ongoing All Pakistan National Senior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

In the quarter-final, former World Junior gold medalist Abbas Shoukat failed to click against inform Waqas Mehboob in the marathon four sets battle 3-1, the score was 5-11, 11-5, 11-8 and 11-6. Waqas of Pakistan Air Force fully charged after losing the first set and secured victories in the remaining three consecutive sets. The quarter-final lasted for 34 mintues.

In the second quarter-finals match Farhan Zaman (PAF) 3-0 defeated unseeded Saddam Ul Haq of Pakistan Army in straight sets, the score was 11-5, 11-6 and 11-9.

Sadam Ul Haq failed to click and thus Farhan Zaman dominated the match.

In the third quarter-finals unseeded Noor Zaman defeated second seed Zeeshan Zeb of KP in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-4 and 11-9 in 22 minutes. In the last quarter-finals third seeded Bilal Zakir of Army recorded victory against Zahir Shah of Railways in another thrilling match 3-2, the score was 11-5, 11-9, 4-11, 4-11 and 13-11. Both Bilal Zakir and Zahir Shah played well and exhibited some excellent drops, lengths and nick shorts and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators in the Championship court.

Now, Waqas Mehboob of PAF will face Farhan Zaman of PAF in the first semi-fianls and Noor Zaman will face Bilal Zakir of Pakistan Army in the second semi-finals.

