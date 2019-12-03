Waqas takes five wickets as Northern take control against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Northern strengthened their position against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day-two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class 10th round game being played at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) Northern strengthened their position against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day-two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class 10th round game being played at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday. After amassing 411 runs in their first innings, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were left reeling at 156 for six as Northern pace man Waqas Ahmed took five wickets to give his team the upper hand.

Resuming at the overnight score of 341 for five, Northern used the long handle effectively to reach the 400-run mark inside 110 overs which ensured the accumulation of full five batting points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collected two bowling points by taking eight wickets.

Northern declared shortly after reaching the 400-run mark, Sarmad Bhatti who resumed at 70 not out, posted the third century of his first-class career. The left-hander was dismissed for 109 runs; he hit 12 fours and two sixes in his 201-ball innings.

Sohail Tanvir fell for a 48-ball 26, Northern captain Nauman Ali declared the innings with Sohail’s dismissal in the 107th over of the innings. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa off-spinner Sajid Khan took four wickets for 121 runs.

The game was turned on its head as Waqas took five wickets in the post-tea session to give his side the initiative in the all-important tie, a win for Northern will guarantee them a place in the 27-31 December tournament final while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa need to draw the game to edge past Northern and secure a final spot along with Central Punjab.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were seemingly placed at a position of comfort at 114 for one when Ashfaq Ahmed was dismissed for 29, Ashfaq became Waqas’ first victim. The right-armer dismantled the middle-order as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were reduced to 136 for six, in a probing spell, Waqas dismissed Fakhar Zaman (66 off 131 balls, 11 fours) Adil Amin (1), Zohaib Khan (6) and Israrullah (14).

Scores in brief:

Northern 411 for 8, 106.4 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 109, Hammad Azam 76, Faizan Riaz 63, Zeeshan Malik 61; Sajid Khan 4-121, Usman Khan Shinwari 2-71)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 156 for 6, 60 overs (Fakhar Zaman 66, Ashfaq Ahmed 29; Waqas Ahmed 5-51)