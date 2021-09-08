Warholm back from ground zero after stunning record at Olympics

Zurich, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Karsten Warholm produced one of the most memorable runs in Olympic history when he smashed his own world record to win the men's 400 metres hurdles gold in Tokyo.

It was a moment the Norwegian admitted he had dreamed about "like a maniac".

Warholm clocked a remarkable 45.94 seconds, pulverising his previous world best of 46.70sec -- only four runners in history have clocked sub-47sec times, let alone sub-46.

The 25-year-old, however, said it had been a "mental process" to get his head around his record-setting feat, "the closest I've ever been, or maybe ever going to get to a perfect race from what the outcome was".

"I've been so focused on the Olympics and everything that I was going to do there," the two-time world champion said ahead of the Diamond League finals in Zurich.

"When you achieve all those things that you've been dreaming about, you get happy but somehow you get empty as well because everything that you've been motivated for and working towards is over.

"You reach all your goals and you need to reboot the system again.

"It's another world and I have to get used to that as well and keep on pushing. That's why I'm back, trying to run again at the Diamond League and in future try some different events because I always love new challenges."