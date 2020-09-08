Warholm misses out on 400m hurdles world record

Norway's Karsten Warholm failed in his bid to set a new world record in the men's 400m hurdles at Tuesday's Golden Spike meet in the Czech city of Ostrava

The 24-year-old is in electric form and in Stockholm two weeks ago came within 0.

09 seconds of Kevin Young's long-standing world record of 46.78sec which the American set at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

A false start did not help matters in Ostrava, where Warholm blasted off to his usual fast start at the second time of calling.

But the two-time world champion flagged coming through for victory at the line, clocking 47.62sec.