Warholm Misses Out On 400m Hurdles World Record
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:17 PM
Ostrava, Czech Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Norway's Karsten Warholm failed in his bid to set a new world record in the men's 400m hurdles at Tuesday's Golden Spike meet in the Czech city of Ostrava.
The 24-year-old is in electric form and in Stockholm two weeks ago came within 0.
09 seconds of Kevin Young's long-standing world record of 46.78sec which the American set at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
A false start did not help matters in Ostrava, where Warholm blasted off to his usual fast start at the second time of calling.
But the two-time world champion flagged coming through for victory at the line, clocking 47.62sec.