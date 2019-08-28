Warm welcome awaits Japanese Special Athletes arriving on Thursday: Commissioner Hazara

A delegation of Japan Special Athletes will be warmly received soon after arrival on Thursday at Abbottabad to participate in the forthcoming 27th edition of the Annual National Special Games commencing from August 30 at historical Gunj Football ground

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A delegation of Japan Special Athletes will be warmly received soon after arrival on Thursday at Abbottabad to participate in the forthcoming 27th edition of the Annual National Special Games commencing from August 30 at historical Gunj Football ground.

It is for the first time that a delegation of special athletes from Japan would also be part of the Annual National Special Games, Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer Ul islam told APP on Wednesday. He said warm welcome awaits the Special Athletes coming to Abbottabad from Japan and all across Pakistan.

Flanked with DC Abbottabad Aamir Afaq, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, former Director Sports Tariq Mehboob, Syed Zaheer Ul Islam said that the Games is a brain child of District Abbottabad and like every this the Directorate of Sports KP along with District Administration, District Govt it has been ensured to hold the Games in befitting manners.

"It is a big achievement of the Directorate of Sports KP and District Administration, District Govt that without any break the Games are being organized regularly and without any break from the last 27-years," Commissioner Hazara added.

He said they held meeting with Senior Minister KP who is very keen and directed to utilize all resources in providing the best facilities to Special Athletes, both male and female. "It is an honor for the people of Hazara Division that more than 800 special athletes are coming to Abbottabad to participate in various Games," Syed Zaheer Ul Islam further added.

"All is set and certainly the Games are more important because it involves special athletes," he said, adding, "Giving importance is actually to address deprivation of the special players." He said the special players as important as normal players and taking such initiative means involving them in healthy sports activities so that they could pass their time while playing different Games.

When contacted, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, he said final touches have been given to the holding the Games in befitting manners.

He said as desired by Senior Minister for Sports KP Muhammad Atif Khan, all appropriate measures would be taken to facilitate the players.

He said each of the players would be given proper uniform, track-suites, shoes, dialing and travelling allowances besides good accommodations. Committees for the smooth conduct of the Games have also constituted. Asfandyar Khattak disclosed that all the facilities for the different disciplines have been updated accordingly at Gunj Football Ground. He said a briefing was also given to Muhammad Atif Khan and Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman regarding the arrangements.

He also lauded Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer Ul Islam, DC Aamir Afaq, DSO Waseem Ahmad and Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah for taking appropriate measures in make the Games a big success. He disclosed that Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani will grace the occasion as chief guest the closing and prize distribution ceremony. He said the opening ceremony will be organized on Friday at 11.30 p.m while the closing ceremony, followed by a grand firework would be organized on August 31, 2019 at 7.00 p.m.

He said players from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Merged Tribal Areas, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be taking part in wheel chair cricket (male and female), standing cricket (male and female), badminton (male and female), wheel chair singles and doubles badminton both male and female, table tennis wheel chair and standing both male and female, athletics male and female wheel chair and standing, tug of war male and female, sake race, wheel chair race both male and female, power lifting (male) and bodybuilding (male).

Asfandyar Khattak said that a data compilation would also be taken so that each and every players would be enlisting and like normal players the medalists male and female players would also be awarded sports scholarship as desired by the Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan.