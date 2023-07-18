Open Menu

Warm Welcome Awaits Pakistani Squad Winning Medals In Int'l Taekwondo In Thailand

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A warm welcome awaits the Pakistan Taekwondo squad after giving a superb performance of winning one gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the International Taekwondo competitions held in Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand.

This was stated by Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo, Pakistani players made Pakistan famous by winning one gold, two silver and four bronze medals. According to the details given by Pakistan Taekwondo Team Manager Nasir Khan Mohmand, he disclosed that in the International Taekwondo Championship in Bangkok, Pakistan's youngest athlete Wanya Hassan won one gold, one silver and one browns medal and the other youngest ten-year-old Ayan Hassan grabbed one silver and one brown medal and Waqar Afridi claimed two browns medals.

It is obvious that showing good performance in spite of a short time and less resources is the result of someone's hard work and efforts. Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi, who gave us recognition and supported us on every platform, Pakistan team coach Engineer Hassan Afridi said.

As a team manager, Nasir Mohmand said that he requested Director General sports KP for extended all-out support by awarding them with cash prizes besides announcing an annual stipend for all the medalist's winners so that they could continue their hard work in future.

