UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warne Backs Archer To Be Smith's 'biggest Challenge' In The Ashes

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:35 PM

Warne backs Archer to be Smith's 'biggest challenge' in the Ashes

Australia great Shane Warne believes Jofra Archer could be the man to stop Steve Smith's Ashes run-spree as "no one likes to face tall 90 mph (145 kph) bowlers"

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia great Shane Warne believes Jofra Archer could be the man to stop Steve Smith's Ashes run-spree as "no one likes to face tall 90 mph (145 kph) bowlers".

World Cup-winner Archer is set to make his Test debut at Lord's next week after being included in England's squad for the second match of the Ashes series.

Australia batting star Smith made 144 and 142 in a 251-run win for the visitors in the opener at Edgbaston during a superb return to Test cricket following a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa -- an incident that also cost him the captaincy.

Archer missed the first game with a side injury but the 24-year-old quick is in line to replace the injured James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, at Lord's after proving his fitness in a 2nd XI match for county side Sussex.

Warne believes Archer's extra pace, as well as the knowledge gained from playing alongside Smith for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, will stand him in good stead if he is selected.

"Steve (Smith) has been the star of the show so far but now we have Jofra joining his Royals (and England) team-mates Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler," Warne, a former Rajasthan player turned brand ambassador for the Twenty20 franchise team, said Friday after Archer was named in England's 12-man squad for Lord's.

- 'Star of the show' - Former leg-spinner Warne, the second-most successful bowler in Test history with 708 wickets, added: "Obviously I would love to see Steve go on and score a hundred in every single innings for the rest of the Ashes but with Jofra coming in I think he'll be set to face his biggest challenge yet and this could make the difference in the upcoming Tests.

"No one likes to face tall 90 mph bowlers." Anderson only managed four overs before breaking down at Edgbaston and Warne, 49, said: "The loss of Anderson was such a blow for England and they will really need Jofra to step up but I think he has all the attributes to do just that.

"They (Archer and Smith) will have faced each other a lot in the nets so if anyone will have a plan, it will be Jofra." But Archer, speaking before England's group-stage match against Australia at Lord's during the World Cup, said of his time with Smith at Rajasthan: "To be honest, I didn't bowl at him much.

"A lot of the guys probably don't want to face me or (West Indies quick) Oshane Thomas in the nets." "But when you play with them you pick up on things you won't normally notice when you're just playing against them," Archer added.

Archer only made his international debut in May but he was still England's leading bowler during the World Cup with 20 wickets at 23.05.

But his haul didn't include the wicket of Smith even though England played Australia twice, with their pool loss to the then reigning champions followed by a semi-final win over their arch-rivals.

Related Topics

Cricket Injured World Scandal Australia Indian Premier League Man Jos Anderson South Africa May All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

4 minutes ago

US Aid to Northern Triangle Countries 'Transformat ..

4 minutes ago

Rain sees Australia tour match end in a draw

4 minutes ago

Dutch deaths surged by 400 during heatwave: statis ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to stage Joshua v Ruiz world heavywei ..

10 minutes ago

Indian troops enforce Kashmir lockdown during Frid ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.