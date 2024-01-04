Open Menu

Warner Goes For 34 In Farewell Test As Pakistan Tie Down Australia

Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Warner goes for 34 in farewell Test as Pakistan tie down Australia

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Pakistan claimed the key wickets of openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja to restrict Australia to 116-2 at tea on the second day of the third Test in Sydney on Thursday.

Marnus Labuschagne was on 23 and Steve Smith six when bad light stopped play, even with the ground lights switched on, about 45 minutes before scheduled tea

With storms moving in and the hosts trailing by 197 runs, the umpires decided to take an early tea.

Warner was dismissed for 34 and looked annoyed as he left the Sydney cricket Ground to a standing ovation from his home crowd after missing out on his chance of a cherished century in his 112th and final Test match.

Warner was beaten by the extra bounce and turn out of the rough by offspinner Agha Salman and edged a catch off the shoulder of his bat to a delighted Babar Azam at slip.

Warner, who still has a potential second innings to bat in his last Test, has now scored 8,729 Test runs since his 2011 debut at an average of 44.

53 with 26 centuries.

The 37-year-old opener had a reprieve when he was put down on 20 by young debutant Saim Ayub at first slip in Aamer Jamal's first over.

It continued a wretched time for Pakistan in the field in this series with a number of dropped chances.

Ayub put his head down in anguish after fluffing the simple chance and comes after his two-ball duck in Wednesday's first innings of his first Test match.

Khawaja, who averages 130 in Tests at the SCG, fell to a gloved catch, detected by Hot Spot on review, down the leg-side off Jamal for 47.

The Pakistan-born opener batted patiently for 143 balls but the tourists rejoiced his wicket as he looked at ease and offered his only chance for his dismissal.

Australia clinched the three-match series with a tense 79-run win in the second Test in Melbourne over Christmas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Australia Christmas Young Melbourne Sydney David Babar Azam From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

46 minutes ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

10 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

10 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

11 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

11 hours ago
At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

11 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

11 hours ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

11 hours ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

11 hours ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

11 hours ago
 Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against r ..

Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against rejection of nomination papers ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports