Warner goes for 34 in farewell Test as Pakistan tie down Australia

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Pakistan claimed the key wickets of openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja to restrict Australia to 116-2 at tea on the second day of the third Test in Sydney on Thursday.

Marnus Labuschagne was on 23 and Steve Smith six when bad light stopped play, even with the ground lights switched on, about 45 minutes before scheduled tea

With storms moving in and the hosts trailing by 197 runs, the umpires decided to take an early tea.

Warner was dismissed for 34 and looked annoyed as he left the Sydney cricket Ground to a standing ovation from his home crowd after missing out on his chance of a cherished century in his 112th and final Test match.

Warner was beaten by the extra bounce and turn out of the rough by offspinner Agha Salman and edged a catch off the shoulder of his bat to a delighted Babar Azam at slip.

Warner, who still has a potential second innings to bat in his last Test, has now scored 8,729 Test runs since his 2011 debut at an average of 44.

53 with 26 centuries.

The 37-year-old opener had a reprieve when he was put down on 20 by young debutant Saim Ayub at first slip in Aamer Jamal's first over.

It continued a wretched time for Pakistan in the field in this series with a number of dropped chances.

Ayub put his head down in anguish after fluffing the simple chance and comes after his two-ball duck in Wednesday's first innings of his first Test match.

Khawaja, who averages 130 in Tests at the SCG, fell to a gloved catch, detected by Hot Spot on review, down the leg-side off Jamal for 47.

The Pakistan-born opener batted patiently for 143 balls but the tourists rejoiced his wicket as he looked at ease and offered his only chance for his dismissal.

Australia clinched the three-match series with a tense 79-run win in the second Test in Melbourne over Christmas.