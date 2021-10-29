Warner helps Australia thrash Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Opener David Warner hit 65 as Australia hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets to register their second successive win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Opener David Warner hit 65 as Australia hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets to register their second successive win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Chasing 155 for victory in the Super 12 contest, Australia depended on a quickfire 70-run opening stand between Warner and skipper Aaron Finch, who made 37, to achieve their target in 17 overs in Dubai.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned impressive figures of 2-12 to help restrict Sri Lanka to 154-6 despite Bhanuka Rajapaksa's unbeaten 33 off 26 balls.