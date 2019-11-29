UrduPoint.com
Warner Hits Second Test Ton In A Row

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:19 PM

Warner hits second Test ton in a row

Explosive Australia opener David Warner smacked his second century in as many Tests Friday, exposing Pakistan's bowlers once again in a day-night clash in Adelaide

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Explosive Australia opener David Warner smacked his second century in as many Tests Friday, exposing Pakistan's bowlers once again in a day-night clash in Adelaide.

The 33-year-old plundered 154 in the opening Test at Brisbane last week -- his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering -- and he maintained that rich vein of home form.

Under lights and against an attack that struggled to make the most of conditions, he brought up his 23rd Test ton off 156 balls with a single from spinner Yasir Shah.

Warner plundered 12 fours in a near faultless innings, ably supported by Marnus Labuschagne, who was not out 68.

It has been a big turnaround for the former Australian vice-captain, who managed just 95 runs in 10 innings during this year's Ashes series in England.

