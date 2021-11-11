UrduPoint.com

Warner Keeps Australia In Hunt Against Pakistan In Semi-final

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:20 PM

David Warner stood unbeaten as Australia reached 89 for three while chasing 177 against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :David Warner stood unbeaten as Australia reached 89 for three while chasing 177 against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Warner was batting on 49 at the end of 10 overs after Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan took two wickets including Mitchell Marsh, for 28, and Steve Smith, for five, in Dubai.

Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman (55 not out) helped Pakistan score 176-4 after being invited to bat first.

The winner will face New Zealand in Sunday's title clash.

