UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warner, Labuschagne Plunder 50s In Day-night Pakistan Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Warner, Labuschagne plunder 50s in day-night Pakistan Test

David Warner plundered an unbeaten 72 and Marnus Labuschagne was not out 60 as Australia asserted their authority on the opening day of the day-night second Test in Adelaide Friday

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :David Warner plundered an unbeaten 72 and Marnus Labuschagne was not out 60 as Australia asserted their authority on the opening day of the day-night second Test in Adelaide Friday.

At the dinner break on a rain-interrupted day, Australia were 139 for one with the two batsmen building an ominous 131-run partnership, with Pakistan facing an uphill battle to stay in touch.

Pakistan need to win to square the two-match series, but the odds are heavily stacked against them, having lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia.

Over the years, taking wickets in Australia has been a challenge for Pakistan and they shuffled their bowling attack for the pink-ball Test.

Veteran seamer Mohammad Abbas, who tormented Australia when he took 17 wickets in two Tests in the UAE last October, returned in place of Imran Khan while 16-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah was rested.

That handed a debut to 19-year-old medium-fast right-armer Muhammad Musa, but, like in the first Test at Brisbane, none of them could tame Warner and Labuschagne.

Both players scored big centuries at the Gabba -- Warner 154 and Labuschagne a career-best 185 -- and they carried the form into Adelaide.

After Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat, Pakistan had a flicker of hope when Joe Burns was out for four, but a stubborn Warner and Labuschagne dug in to lay a solid platform and they went to tea at 70 for one.

The players were forced to remain in the dressing room for an extra two hours from the scheduled resumption due to persistent light drizzle, but when they returned Warner quickly brought up his 31st half-century.

The explosive opener got an inside edge for two runs, with his 50 coming courtesy of four careless overthrows -- the first time in five day-night Tests he has passed the mark.

He continued to pick off runs as he targets a 23rd Test century, with Labuschagne quietly going about his business at the other end, notching his sixth 50 in his 11th Test with a boundary off Musa.

Earlier, on an overcast afternoon and with the floodlights on from the first ball, Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's standout bowler, bagged the wicket of Burns.

With the ball moving off the seam, he got an edge to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps and was out for four, with that breakthrough proving to be the only ray of sunshine for the visitors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Century Australia Business UAE Adelaide Brisbane Tame David Mohammad Rizwan Tim Paine Mohammad Abbas October Afridi From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Farogh Naseem reappointed as law minister

30 seconds ago

Houthi Forces Shoot Down Saudi Helicopter - Spokes ..

32 seconds ago

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif PET conducted i ..

34 seconds ago

DPR Parliament Passes Draft Law Establishing DPR B ..

35 seconds ago

GB Govt to install solar street lights in all dist ..

37 seconds ago

Intermittent snowfall makes life difficult in Asto ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.