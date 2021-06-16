UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warner, Smith, Cummins Skip Windies, Bangladesh Tours

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Warner, Smith, Cummins skip Windies, Bangladesh tours

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :David Warner and Pat Cummins were among six top Names to opt out of Australia's white ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh Wednesday, while Steve Smith will be missing injured.

Those who asked not to be considered have spent considerable time in bio-secure bubbles over the past few months, and it has taken its toll.

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson also withdrew, leaving coach Justin Langer without many of his best players four months before the Twenty20 World Cup.

Smith has an elbow injury, so the decision to leave him out was made on medical grounds.

National Selector Trevor Hohns said he was "naturally disappointed" but "respects the decisions of those who have opted out of this tour".

"International tours in the time of Covid-19 undoubtedly present many additional challenges for athletes," he added.

"They also present opportunities for others and, in this case, the chance to push for selection in the Australian men's T20 World Cup squad later this year and beyond." Cummins, Maxwell, Warner, Stoinis and Jhye Richardson were only released from 14 days' hotel quarantine late last month after fleeing to the Maldives from the Covid-ravaged Indian Premier League.

They spent 10 days in the Maldives before they could get a plane home home after Canberra shut the nation's border to arrivals from India.

Kane Richardson left hotel quarantine several weeks earlier than the rest of the IPL contingent, but he has a young child and has opted out.

Jason Behrendorff, Moises Henriques and Riley Meredith have all agreed to tour despite also going through quarantine after the IPL.

Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye escaped India just before Australia closed its border and they too will play.

Cricket Australia's Head of sports Science and Sports Medicine Alex Kountouris said player welfare was paramount.

"The pandemic is now into its second year and that has meant athletes and staff, particularly those who participate internationally, have spent lengthy periods in bio-secure hubs, where freedom of movement is restricted, and hard quarantine," he said.

"CA has maintained from the start of the pandemic that we would support players or staff members through the additional demands placed upon them by hubs and quarantine." The squad, captained by Aaron Finch, will leave for the West Indies on June 28 and play five T20s in St Lucia followed by three one-dayers in Barbados.

There is still some doubt over the Bangladesh leg, cricket Australia said, but if confirmed will comprise five T20s.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Related Topics

India Cricket Injured T20 World Australia Sports Bangladesh Indian Premier League Hotel Young Canberra Tours David Mitchell Barbados Maldives Andrew Tye June Border Christian All From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 June 2021

56 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s charitable spirit shines agai ..

1 hour ago

China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Over 62,000 new coronavirus cases in India

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic story of s ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.