Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :David Warner emphatically bounced back to form with a first-ever Twenty20 century to power Australia to a prolific 233 for two against Sri Lanka in Adelaide on Sunday.

Coming off a dismal Ashes campaign in England and low scores in the new domestic season for his first T20 international since his ball-tampering ban, Warned plundered his unbeaten 100 off 56 balls with four sixes and 10 fours.

The left-handed opener struggled scoring a total of 95 runs in 10 innings for Australia's Ashes retention, but once he got set he pounded the Sri Lankan bowlers with belligerent hitting and reached his hundred off the last ball of the innings.

His century was complemented by blistering half-centuries from skipper Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell as the Australians ripped into the Sri Lankan bowlers, with Kasun Rajitha's 0-75 off four overs proving the most expensive figures in a T20 international.

"It's great to come out and play on nice true wickets," Warner said as he left the arena.

"The tone was set by Finchy. I tried to go on and be there at the end. I'd like to think we have enough runs." Finch bludgeoned three sixes and eight fours before holing out to Kusal Mendis at deep mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan for 64 off 36 balls.

The Aussie skipper shared in a free-hitting opening stand of 122 with Warner and looked in ominous scoring form before he top-edged the leg-spinner in the 11th over.

Maxwell showcased his wide range of improvised scoring shot-making skills in his 62 off just 28 balls, studded with three sixes and seven fours.

He partnered Warner in a 107-run stand and was dismissed, caught behind off Dasun Shanaka in the final over of the innings.

It was Australia's highest T20 total at home since their 221 against England in Sydney in 2007.