UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Warner Too Good To Handle'; Says Shaheen Shah Afridi

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:41 PM

'Warner too good to handle'; says Shaheen Shah Afridi

Admitting team's failure to execute plans in bowling and batting, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that Australian Opening batsman David Warner was too good to handle in the first innings of the Adelaide test

ADELAIDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Admitting team's failure to execute plans in bowling and batting, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that Australian Opening batsman David Warner was too good to handle in the first innings of the Adelaide test.

Responding to the media men at the close of the second day's play at the Adelaide Oval here on Saturday, he said Warner raised his game and foiled all our plans, admitting that the Pakistan bowlers had bowled too short to the Australian batsmen.

David Warner played an epic innings and scored record smashing 335 n.o. runs while Marnus Labuschagne scored 162 runs during the first innings of the Adelaide Oval test match. Both these batsmen had also scored 150 plus runs during the Brisbane test which Australia won by an innings and 5 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who looked visibly distraught over team's performance, said Australian bowlers bowled with good line and length besides executing their plans better than Pakistan on the eve second evening and got 6 wickets in one session.

The 19 year old fast bowler said that the team management was responsible for picking an inexperienced side including two debutants in their teens, for the tough Australian safari, adding he was there to play for the team and do well. He said he would return as a better bowler after the Australian tour.

Pakistan face an uphill task of scoring big in the first innings of the Adelaide test after Australia posted 589-3. Pakistan have lost 6 wickets for 96 runs in pursuit of the mammoth total in their first innings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Adelaide Brisbane David National University Afridi Media All

Recent Stories

Cultural centres vital for promotion of arts, cult ..

5 minutes ago

Govt evolving strategy to cope with AIDS: Chief Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of deaths of tw ..

5 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga table

18 minutes ago

One dead after plane crashes in Swedish garden

18 minutes ago

German union urges flight caterer to go on strike ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.