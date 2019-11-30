'Warner too good to handle'; says Shaheen Shah Afridi

Admitting team's failure to execute plans in bowling and batting, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that Australian Opening batsman David Warner was too good to handle in the first innings of the Adelaide test

ADELAIDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Admitting team's failure to execute plans in bowling and batting, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that Australian Opening batsman David Warner was too good to handle in the first innings of the Adelaide test.

Responding to the media men at the close of the second day's play at the Adelaide Oval here on Saturday, he said Warner raised his game and foiled all our plans, admitting that the Pakistan bowlers had bowled too short to the Australian batsmen.

David Warner played an epic innings and scored record smashing 335 n.o. runs while Marnus Labuschagne scored 162 runs during the first innings of the Adelaide Oval test match. Both these batsmen had also scored 150 plus runs during the Brisbane test which Australia won by an innings and 5 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who looked visibly distraught over team's performance, said Australian bowlers bowled with good line and length besides executing their plans better than Pakistan on the eve second evening and got 6 wickets in one session.

The 19 year old fast bowler said that the team management was responsible for picking an inexperienced side including two debutants in their teens, for the tough Australian safari, adding he was there to play for the team and do well. He said he would return as a better bowler after the Australian tour.

Pakistan face an uphill task of scoring big in the first innings of the Adelaide test after Australia posted 589-3. Pakistan have lost 6 wickets for 96 runs in pursuit of the mammoth total in their first innings.