Warner Walks For 49 As Shadab Stalls Australia Against Pakistan

Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:25 PM

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan claimed dangerman David Warner for 49 just after the 10th over to dent Australia's chase in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan claimed dangerman David Warner for 49 just after the 10th over to dent Australia's chase in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Australia were 92-4 in 11 overs while chasing 177 with Shadab taking three wickets in Dubai.

Warner walked after being caught behind after hitting three fours and three sixes in his 30-ball stay but replays later showed there was no contact off the batsman's bat.

Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman (55 not out) helped Pakistan score 176-4 after being invited to bat first.

The winner will face New Zealand in Sunday's title clash.

