Warner walks for 49 as Shadab stalls Australia against Pakistan

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan claimed dangerman David Warner for 49 just after the 10th over to dent Australia's chase in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan claimed dangerman David Warner for 49 just after the 10th over to dent Australia's chase in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Australia were 92-4 in 11 overs while chasing 177 with Shadab taking three wickets in Dubai.

Warner walked after being caught behind after hitting three fours and three sixes in his 30-ball stay but replays later showed there was no contact off the batsman's bat.

Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman (55 not out) helped Pakistan score 176-4 after being invited to bat first.

The winner will face New Zealand in Sunday's title clash.